Season 23 of The Voice is underway, and the blind auditions are a thing of the past. One of the contestants that have impressed fans is Rachel Christine. Here, learn more about this talented singer.

The Voice 2023: Everything you need to know about contestant Rachel Christine

Season 23 of The Voice is underway, and the blind auditions are a thing of the past. All teams are complete, and now it’s time to start the Battle Rounds. While there are amazing contestants this season, one has caught the attention of fans in particular: Rachel Christine.

Christine joined Team Kelly after singing a rendition of “Uninvited” by Alanis Morissette. While only Kelly and Chance the Rapper turned, Niall Horan complimented her saying that she had a great “tone” and that he “wouldn’t know what to do with a voice that powerful.”

While Kelly told her that she could help her find her “wild,” Chance told her that he could see her “winning the whole competition.” Certainly, she has a unique tone and it’s not the usual pop/country type that comes to the show. Here’s more about her.

All we know about Rachel Christine from The Voice 2023

Christine is from Burlington, Wisconsin, and currently lives in Delavan. According to meaww.com, she attended Gateway Technical College, where she studied business management.

She is from a musical family, her parents are Neil and Micki Gebel. She has a band with her eldest sister Micah, called the “Gebel Girls.” They perform several genres such as pop, country, rock, and alternative.

They also covered other bands and singers such as Paramore or Amy Winehouse. Apart from singing, she has also worked as marketing manager. If you want to know more about her, you can follow her on social media such as Instagram: @rachelchristinegebel.