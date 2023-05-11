The finale of season 23 of The Voice is almost here, and with it, the official goodbye of Blake Shelton to the show. To help say farewell, several former coaches will appear in the special episode.

The Voice 2023 Finale: Former coaches who will appear to say goodbye to Blake Shelton

As his last episode couldn't go under the table, the show is reuniting some of the former coaches to say goodbye to the country singer.

The two-night finale will take place on Monday and Tuesday, May 22-23. It will also be the last time that Shelton will sit on the iconic red chair, in which he has been for 12 years since the first season of the show.

First, the five remaining contestants will have to sing for America’s votes on Monday (May 15th). They will be singing a ballad and uptempo song. So, which former coaches of The Voice will be coming to say goodbye to Shelton?

All the celebrities that are appearing on The Voice Season 23 Finale

To help bid farewell to Shelton, previous Voice coaches Usher, Pharrell, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Hudson, as well as Dolly Parton, will all make special appearances during the finale, reported Billboard.

Meanwhile, CeeLo Green, who was also an OG coach, Lewis Capaldi and Diplo with Lily Rose will perform. And, of course, Adam Levine won’t miss the big event, as he is set to perform with Maroon 5 their new single “Middle Ground.”

Shelton announced his departure from the show back in October. However, The Voice hasn’t named a replacement so far. The country singer said that he thought Niall Horan, who is in his first season as coach, could take his place.

You can watch The Voice on NBC, or live stream it on Fubo (free-trial) and PeacockTV.