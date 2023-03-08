Season 23 of The Voice has already started, and as always coaches have been very competitive during the blind auditions. If you aren't sure how the "block" button works, we've got you covered.

Season 23 of The Voice has already started, and as always coaches have been very competitive during the blind auditions as they all want the best artists. One thing that has helped them do so is the “block” button, but some viewers still have trouble with it.

During the blind auditions, contestants perform and if the coaches like what they hear, they will push their buttons to turn their chair. That means that the coach wants the contestant, but if there are multiple turns, they will have to convince the artist to join their team.

Obviously, this is part of the fun as they try their best to prove they will be the right mentor for the singer. However, sometimes, they would prefer not to have to compete with another coach. And here’s when the block button comes into play.

How does the block work on The Voice?

The block was introduced in 2018 and it serves to allow one coach to prevent another coach from adding a contestant to their team. However, the only way to know if someone has been blocked is if that coach decides to turn around.

If the coach doesn’t hit their button to go for an artist, the block doesn’t count. Also, they only have one block for the entirety of the blind auditions so they have to be strategic about it. During this year’s auditions, Blake already used his block against Kelly Clarkson.

Watch The Voice Mondays at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also watch the show live via streaming on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. The show will also be streaming on PeacockTV.