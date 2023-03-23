Season 23 will be the last season we see Blake Shelton as a coach and he has finally pressed his last button on the auditions. Here, check out how his team is composed.

The episodes of The Voice are getting quite emotional lately, as Blake Shelton is doing several things for the last time. For example, hitting the auditions button, because finally his team is complete and ready for the next phase of the competition. It's time for the contestants to head to the Battle Rounds...

[Watch The Voice 2023 online free on Fubo]

The iconic country star confirmed before the 23rd season began that this would be his last appearance as a judge on the program. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and I will always feel at home," he said. He has held the chair for 12 years and has accumulated 9 victories in his team.

As of April 4, episodes will no longer air on Tuesdays, as NBC has replaced the show with The Wall, a game show. So there will only be one episode per week, which will be broadcasted by the channel and Fubo (7-days free trial) every Monday. In addition, the next day they will be available on Peacock.

Season 23 of The Voice: Which artists make up Blake Shelton's team?

Blake's team is now complete with 10 artists. As the last episode went on, we saw how another team also had no more spots available and that is Niall Horan's team. Both stars have hit it off very well this season and even joked about being father and son. Here, check out which artists the Back There Again singer has selected...