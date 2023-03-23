The Voice continues its course and after the auditions, the long awaited Battle Rounds are coming. Teams are already complete and here, check out how long the next stage of the show will last.

After several episodes of blind auditions, finally the four teams of coaches are complete and the artists are ready to move on to the next phase. These will be the Battle Rounds and are scheduled to take place starting Monday, March 27.

Blake Shelton and Niall Horan were the first to end their teams' bucket. The country star's last choice on the show was Grace West (19), while the This Town performer recruited Talia Smith (29) as his final artist.

Starting in early April, The Voice will be broadcast only on Mondays. So there will be a weekly episode, until the live shows. This can be seen on NBC channel and in case you don't have cable, you can watch it online on Fubo (7-days free trial) and the next day on Peacock.

How many episodes are the Battle Rounds of Season 23?

So far it is believed that there will be only five episodes of Battle Rounds, so it is two and a half weeks where we will see the artists compete against each other. MjsBigBlog has already published some spoilers about this phase and we might already have an idea of who the winners will be.

The battle round will begin on Tuesday, March 27 and will end on Monday, April 10. Then on Monday 17th the Knockouts will start at 8 PM, followed by the Playoffs and finally the live shows, whose final is scheduled to take place on Tuesday May 23rd.