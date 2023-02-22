The Voice is back once again and this edition will come with a big change in format and judges. Two veteran coaches will reunite and two artists will debut in the red chairs. Here, check out who the contestants are for season 23.

The Voice will start the year with several renovations, first in its format and then in its judges' chair. Kelly Clarkson will return to take her place as coach, alongside Blake Shelton, who will soon say goodbye to the show. While Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be making their debut as jurors and talent scouts.

Last year it was Bryce Leatherwood who was crowned champion and took home the prize money, giving Team Blake a new victory. Now, it's time to see which artists will perform on the impressive stage, in front of an audience and juries much more demanding than in past editions.

So far, the new season of the iconic singing show is scheduled to premiere on March 6 on NBC. As it happens every year, after its release on the cable channel, you will also be able to watch it via streaming on Peacock and later on fuboTV (who is offering a one-week free trial in the US).

Who are the contestants of The Voice 2023?