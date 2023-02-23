The Voice is just days away from debuting its new season on NBC and the jurors are already gearing up for what will be a fierce competition between each other. Here, check out when all the episodes and their stages will premiere.

The Voice will not only come with a new season and new contestants, but will also bring several changes in the format of the competition, such as no battle round advisors but a mega mentor. Kelly Clarkson is back to join Blake Shelton in his last edition as a judge and will be joined by Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper as coaches.

The Since U Been Gone singer and the two young artists filled the seats that Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani left empty after their time on season 22. Now, it's time to see what strategies they have planned to get the best talent during the development of the episodes and stages.

Reba McEntire will be assisting the coaches in mentoring the performers who make it through the battle rounds as each team prepares to host the Knockouts for Season 23. It will undoubtedly be one of the most fun and competitive editions, especially after the big changes made to the phases. Here, check out the complete schedule...

The Voice: All episodes and schedule for Season 23

The premiere of the new episodes of the popular singing show is scheduled for March 6 from 8-10 pm ET/PT on NBC and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. As is the case every year, following its cable premiere, it will also be available via streaming on Peacock.

Episodes will be released on a weekly basis, every Monday or Tuesday, unless there is a special channel event. Here, check the schedule so far (if there are any changes, it will be updated as the season develops):

Blind Auditions

Monday, March 6 - Premiere

Tuesday, March 7

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Battles Rounds

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Monday, April 3

Tuesday, April 4

Monday, April 10

Tuesday, April 11

Knockouts

Monday, April 17

Tuesday, April 24

Monday, April 25

Playoffs

Monday, May 1

Tuesday, May 2

Monday, May 8

Tuesday, May 9

Live Shows

Monday, May 15

Tuesday, May 16

Monday, May 22

Tuesday, May 23