The Voice will not only come with a new season and new contestants, but will also bring several changes in the format of the competition, such as no battle round advisors but a mega mentor. Kelly Clarkson is back to join Blake Shelton in his last edition as a judge and will be joined by Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper as coaches.
[Watch The Voice online and free on fuboTV]
The Since U Been Gone singer and the two young artists filled the seats that Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani left empty after their time on season 22. Now, it's time to see what strategies they have planned to get the best talent during the development of the episodes and stages.
Reba McEntire will be assisting the coaches in mentoring the performers who make it through the battle rounds as each team prepares to host the Knockouts for Season 23. It will undoubtedly be one of the most fun and competitive editions, especially after the big changes made to the phases. Here, check out the complete schedule...
The Voice: All episodes and schedule for Season 23
The premiere of the new episodes of the popular singing show is scheduled for March 6 from 8-10 pm ET/PT on NBC and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. As is the case every year, following its cable premiere, it will also be available via streaming on Peacock.
Episodes will be released on a weekly basis, every Monday or Tuesday, unless there is a special channel event. Here, check the schedule so far (if there are any changes, it will be updated as the season develops):
Blind Auditions
Monday, March 6 - Premiere
Tuesday, March 7
Monday, March 13
Tuesday, March 14
Monday, March 20
Tuesday, March 21
Battles Rounds
Monday, March 27
Tuesday, March 28
Monday, April 3
Tuesday, April 4
Monday, April 10
Tuesday, April 11
Knockouts
Monday, April 17
Tuesday, April 24
Monday, April 25
Playoffs
Monday, May 1
Tuesday, May 2
Monday, May 8
Tuesday, May 9
Live Shows
Monday, May 15
Tuesday, May 16
Monday, May 22
Tuesday, May 23