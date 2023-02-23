New year, new season of The Voice and new talent in sight. It's time for contestants to present the best of their repertoire to enter the most popular singing competition on television. Here, check out what changes the show will make to its format.

The Voice is back, fans! Get ready to return to the stage with the iconic lineup of judges for season 23 and watch as great artists are picked up by the coaches. Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are the new faces, while Kelly Clakrson is back to join Blake Shelton as veterans. Reba McEntire will serve as a mega mentor, so contestants will have great icons by their side.

During last year's edition, we saw Bryce Leatherwood emerge as the winner and give another victory to Blake's team. However, we are just a few weeks away from seeing who has a chance to take home the prize money this year. The Since U Been Gone singer is more renewed than ever and is ready to put up a fight against her three teammates.

The premiere of the new episodes of the popular singing show is scheduled for March 6 from 8-10 pm ET/PT on NBC and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. As is the case every year, following its cable premiere, it will also be available via streaming on Peacock.

What changes will The Voice season 23 have?

Season 23 of The Voice will bring some major format changes for the show and the artists who apply as contestants. First, there will be no battle round advisors during this edition, but only the icon of country music, Reba McEntire, as mega mentor. Her participation has a special touch, as she participated in the first season on Blake's team and has now returned for the veteran's final season as a judge.

Another major change will be related to the format of the competition stages. The blind auditions will end with a top 40, so there will be 10 members in each team. This is different from the previous one, which had a top 56 and more artists selected.

The battles, which will begin on March 27, will have a brand new "knockout pass". This will allow both artists in a battle to advance and the winner of this will have a big advantage, as they will skip the Knockout Rounds and move directly into the Playoffs.

During the Knockouts, which begin on April 17, performers are paired up with each other, selecting their own songs to play individually while their direct competitors watch. There they will be able to be robbed, but coaches only have one chance to do so in these rounds. Only five artists per team will have a chance to advance.

The Playoffs, which will begin on May 1, will be taped in advance, rather than broadcast live. The round will be divided into two weeks, so the remaining 20 artists must perform and each coach can only advance two artists to the semifinals, which will be live.

The live shows will begin on Monday, May 15 and there will only be two weeks of this live phase, so all artists will have to perform during that period of time. It will be quite brutal and exhausting, but it is time for them to give their all in order to emerge victorious.