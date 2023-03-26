The competition is about to get spicier, especially because the battle rounds are about to begin, where the Playoff Pass will be available. Here, check out what this new format of The Voice season 23 is all about.

The Voice continues on its course and it's time for the battle rounds to begin, as the talented contestants who have been selected compete against each other for a spot in the next phase of television's most popular singing show. However, there will be some format changes, such as the arrival of the Playoff Pass.

Starting in April, the schedule will change for a while, because the channel in charge of broadcasting the show will replace the competition with the game show The Wall. This Monday there will be a new episode and it will be the big premiere of the next round. It won't be long until we know the winner of the prize money, so it's time to enjoy the artists.

As happens every year, all episodes can be seen through NBC, but in case you don't have cable there are other options so you don't miss a second. Fubo is offering a one-week free trial in the U.S. and can be watched at the same time as on TV, while Peacock has the broadcasts available the next day.

When will the Playoff Pass be implemented?

Finally, The Voice is about to present the new format of the battle rounds, where the Playoff Pass will begin to work. It is the first time in all the seasons that this option is being used and it will start to work from the episode of Monday, March 27th.

The next round of season 23 will allow only one contestant to move on to the next phase and this is up to their coach. It is different from past editions, as the jurors had the opportunity to steal the contestant who had been eliminated. This time they only have one steal in total and this new pass.

This twist allows the artists occupying the red chairs to make a sort of tiebreaker, as it would allow two contestants to move on to the next round, according to SK Pop. The winner of such a pass will have a slight advantage, as he or she will go directly to the Playoffs, which will begin on May 1

"An all-new 'Playoff Pass' allows both Artists in a Battle to advance, with the 'Playoff Pass' winner gaining a major advantage when they skip the Knockout Rounds and automatically advance to Playoffs, taking them one step closer to the Live Performance Shows", the production team explained at the beginning of the competition in a press release.