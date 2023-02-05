It's not long until The Voice premieres a new season and artists have already begun auditioning for a spot in the competition. Here, check out the prize money for the 2023 edition.

The Voice is back for season 23 and the judges are already starting to prepare to see who will be the artists that will be part of their teams. After the departure of John Legend and Gwen Stefani, it was Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper who arrived to take their places in the red chairs, along with Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

The country singer announced that next year will be his last as a coach, as it is time to step away from the show. He has a long track record and has not missed a season since his debut, in addition to accumulating several victories with Team Blake. On the other hand, Clarkson also returns to the stage, after her quick exit in 2022.

Last year it was Bryce Leatherwood who won the competition and took home the important prize money. The young artist was part of Shelton's team, so he vindicated his coach as the juror with the most victories so far, with a total of 9. Here, check out what reward the champions take home...

What is the prize money of Season 23?

As of this year, the prize money has not been changed and remains the same as always. The winner of The Voice takes home $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. Although it seems easy to make it to the finals, it's not. Last year there was a change in format and the rounds became a little longer, so there were more talented contestants.

Who wins the prize money is determined by viewers voting by phone, SMS, internet and iTunes purchases of the artists' audio recorded vocal performances. Bryce Leatherwood was the last one to win it and it's time to start betting on which contestant has a chance to make it all the way to the grand finale of season 23.

In case you want to know what has happened to the past winners of the show, you can check here. So far, the new season of the iconic singing show is scheduled to premiere on March 6 on NBC. As it happens every year, after its release on the cable channel, you will also be able to watch it via streaming on Peacock and later on fuboTV (who is offering a one-week free trial in the US).