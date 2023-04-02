The Voice Knockouts are just around the corner and it won't be long until we see who has survived the battle rounds of season 23. Here, check out when they start and how long they will last.

The Voice 2023: When do the Knockouts start and how long do they last?

Season 23 of The Voice continues to roll on and the Battle Rounds are currently wrapping up. This Monday there will be a new broadcast, where we will see Michael B. and Ryley Tate Wilson from Team Niall perform a version of Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon that will make our skin crawl.

This Tuesday will be the last available episode of TV's most famous singing competition, as NBC will soon replace it with a game show, called The Wall. It will be hosted by Chris Hardwick and has LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman as executive producers.

In case you are still not sure where to watch the new episodes of the competition, remember that they are available every Monday on the channel or online on Fubo, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States. From the next day they will be added to the Peacock catalog.

The Voice Season 23: When do the Knockouts start?

The 23rd season of the singing competition will premiere the first episode of the Knockouts on Monday night, April 17. This means we still have two more broadcasts of Battle Rounds and then it's on to the next phase.

Here, check out what time it will air:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

The Voice Season 23: How long do Knockouts last?

This season's KO's will last only two episodes, so they will be two very intense episodes. This round will be followed by the Playoffs and then the Live Shows, which are the last part of the competition.

During this phase we will see how the contestants who made it through are divided into pairs of the same team to perform at the same time. Each of the artists will have the possibility to choose their own song, having auditioned by the coaches and a special guest.