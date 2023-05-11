The Voice is coming to an end and that means we will soon have to say goodbye to Blake Shelton, who announced that it was going to be his last season. Here, check out when his last episode as a judge will be.

Season 23 of The Voice will mark the end of Blake Shelton's tenure as a coach on the show. The iconic country singer announced last year that this would be his last season as a judge, but the possibility of returning as a special guest will always be open. He has become an emblem in the competition, especially after becoming the only artist who has been on the show since its inception in 2011.

NBC has confirmed that they will give him a proper farewell and it will take place in a few days. Several of his former colleagues will be present and will perform on the mythical stage. Some of them are Dolly Parton, Usher, Pharrell Williams, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson and of course, his wife Gwen Stefani.

On the same day as the big goodbye, we will also see one of the contestants emerge as the winner of the singing program and take home the prize money. Team Blake has two artists in play, Grace West and Noivas Wright. Only one of the final five contestants will be able to emerge victorious, so they will have to give the best of their repertoire one last time.

When will Blake Shelton's last episode of The Voice be?

Blake's final episode as coach, which will also be the artists' grand finale, will take place on May 23 at 9 PM ET/PT. This will air on NBC, but in case you don't have cable, there will also be other options. Peacock and Fubo, who is offering a one-week free trial in the United States, will provide coverage.

After 23 seasons and 12 years in his iconic red chair, the 46-year-old singer is ready to say goodbye. When he announced his departure from the show, he posted on social media, "This show has changed my life for the better and will always feel like home. It's been an adventure to turn my chair these past few years and I want to thank everyone at The Voice, producers, writers, musicians and crew members, you are the best".