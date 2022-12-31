It's time to return to the stage and see which artists will make up the 23rd season of The Voice. Here, check out when it will premiere and when the episodes will air.

The Voice is back once again! The 23rd season of the hit singing show is on its way and production revealed during 2022 who the new coaches will be who will be in charge of guiding the artists during the competition. In addition, it was also announced which star will be leaving the judging chair next year.

Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper are the new additions to the red chairs, while two veterans are back, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. The country singer confirmed that the 2023 show will be his last edition as a coach, as he is ready to move on and retire after being present in almost every season.

"It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week", Shelton communicated in a post on his social networks.

When will The Voice season 23 premiere?

So far, the new season of the iconic singing show is scheduled to premiere on March 6 on NBC. As it happens every year, after its release on the cable channel, you will also be able to watch it via streaming on Peacock and later on fuboTV (who is offering a one-week free trial in the US).

What time will The Voice season 23 air?

The first episode of The Voice season 23 will air on Monday from 8-10 pm ET/PT and the second episode will air Tuesday night from 8-9 pm ET/PT. From then on, the premiere schedule will begin to unfold, which usually has the same schedule every week, unless there is an extra-long special.