The Blind Auditions are coming to an end, which means that the next step is the Battle Rounds, where the artists will have to give their best to stay on The Voice. Here, check out when they will start.

The Voice continues to move forward and although the show is currently in the blind auditions, the next stage is the Battle Rounds. The artists are still looking for a spot on one of the four teams of coaches and those who have it most complete so far are Blake Shelton, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Kelly Clarkson is at the bottom of the pack, with only five contestants on her team. However, one of them is made up of a trio called Sheer Element, which includes Jej Vinson, Tabon Ward and Izzy Kaye. So she would actually have eight people in total.

April 4 will be the last episode to air on a Thursday, because NBC will premiere a new show, called The Wall. So the singing contest will continue every Monday with its usual schedule and will be broadcasted by Peacock and fuboTV, who is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

When do the Battle Rounds begin on Season 23 of The Voice?

It won't be long before we see the Battle Rounds take place, quite the contrary. The countdown has already begun and will end on Monday, March 27, when this phase will begin at 8 PM. There we will see how the artists prepare to go one step further in the competition.

Here's the calendar of dates and episodes of the Battle Rounds:

Episode 7 – Monday Mar 27

Episode 8 – Tuesday Mar 28

Episode 9 – Monday Apr 3

Episode 10 – Tuesday Apr 4

Episode 11 – Monday Apr 10