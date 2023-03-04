Over the years, The Voice has established itself as one of the most successful programs on television. Many artists choose the show to pursue their dreams of becoming singers. Here, check out which contestants have been the most successful.

The Voice 2023: Which former contestants have been the most successful?

The Voice is ready to premiere its new season and it's time to watch as a new batch of artists take the stage once again to be the next to be selected for the competition. The goal is to win the prize money and become a recognized artist in the industry. Now, the 2023 edition will bring several changes to the format.

Kelly Clarkson is back once again and Blake Shelton has already confirmed that this year will be his last year on the show, as he wants to pursue other horizons and take new paths in his career. However, he has not said that he could not make a sporadic participation in the future. Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are the new coaches to replace Gwen Stefani and John Legend.

Bryce Leatherwood was the contestant who won the competition last year and gave Team Blake another victory. The country singer is one of the veteran jurors with the most wins in his repertoire, as well as being one of the highest paid per month. Here, check out which artists have been successful after finishing the program...

Who are the top 10 most successful artists to come out of The Voice?

Christina Grimmie – Season 3

After leaving The Voice, he managed to release two albums, spend several seasons on television and perform openings for major artists of the moment, such as Jonas Brothers, Allstar Weekend and Selena Gomez and The Scene.

Jordan Smith – Season 9

The young gospel-pop singer became the first artist of his season to receive a #1 on iTunes, so success followed him after he became a contestant on The Voice.

Billy Gilman – Season 11

She began her singing career at the age of 12 when her debut single Once Voice became a Top 40 hit and a Grammy nominee.

Danielle Bradbery – Season 4

Danielle was one of the most memorable members of Team Blake, winning season 4. She made history by having more iTunes downloads than any other contestant in the show's history. Since then, she has released three albums and performed at the Grand Ole Opry, among other things.

Nicolle Galyon – Season 2

She was eliminated in the Battle Rounds, but used the connections she managed to make on the show and entered the songwriting business. Since then, the singer has written for big names in country music, such as Miranda Lambert.

Sawyer Fredericks – Season 8

He had a steady career since he managed to win season 8 of The Voice, becoming the youngest male winner in the show's history at only 16 years old. His iTunes singles broke some records.

Loren Allred – Season 3

She was cast as the singing voice of Jenny Lind, played by Rebecca Ferguson, in 2017's The Greatest Showman. She performed the song Never Enough, which reached the Billboard Hot 100 right after its release.

Cassadee Pope – Season 3

Pope is remembered as the first female winner of The Voice and took home the prize money during season 3. She went on to release several albums, becoming the first contestant to receive a Grammy nomination after participating in the show.

Melanie Martinez – Season 3

She had a rather short participation, as she was eliminated in the Top 6, but the singer released several hit singles and managed to create some recognized albums. She won some awards and opened for Adam Lambert and Lindsey Stirling.

Morgan Wallen – Season 6

Since joining Team Blake, he ended up building a successful career outside of the program. He was eliminated during the Live Playoffs during season 6 and after the lespectacle, he created several country style hits from his EP in 2015. He recently released an album with 36 songs, titled One Thing At A Time.