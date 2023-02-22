Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are ready to help their respective teams in The Voice to make their dreams come true. However, they will have help from other artists. Check out who will be mentors for Season 23.

Season 23 of The Voice will premiere on Monday, March 6, and fans can’t wait to watch coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Blake Shelton, in his last season, help new singers to make their dreams come true. However, these stars won’t be alone as they will receive help from mentors.

The Voice has featured several singers and artists who serve as mentors for each one of the coaches and their team, or for all teams. Some of the mentors have also been coaches at some point such as Usher or Nick Jonas.

Some of the artists that have been mentors during past seasons include Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, American Idol judge Luke Bryan, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Joe Jonas and many more. Check out which celebrities will help coaches during Season 23.

Who will be the mega-mentor of The Voice Season 23?

Helping all coaches, legend and powerhouse Reba McEntire will serve as the Mega Mentor for Season 23. She will help the coaches during the Knockout rounds that begin April 17. It’s not the first time that McEntire has been part of the show, because she has been battle advisor for Team Blade during Season 1.

Mcentire has 35 career #1 singles and more than 58 million albums sold worldwide. She also has received several awards and accolades such as 6 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People’s Choice Awards, six CMA Awards, three Grammy Awards, and a GMA Dove Award.

So far, the battle advisors hasn't been revealed. The Voice will air on Mondays on NBC at 8/7c. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free trial in the US. The episodes will also be available the following day on Peacock.