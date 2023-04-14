Alex Whalen was one of the most popular artists of the Blake team, especially for his way of interpreting the melodies. This week it was announced that he would be leaving the competition and here, check the reason why.

Alex Whalen was one of the many artists who have been selected to enter The Voice competition after going through the blind auditions. However, he did not make it through the battle rounds because he did not sing a duet with his partner, Neil Sasich. He had to perform a solo version of I Heard it Through the Grapevine and went directly to the KO's, which are still ongoing.

The participant belonged to the Blake Team, so it was really a pity that he could not show up that night. The coaches sent him a greeting and a good health, since the singer could not attend due to an illness. Alex recorded a video on YouTube explaining to all his followers the reason for his absence and it already has 12,035 views.

The 23rd season of the singing show continues to air every Monday night and on April 17, the first episode of the KO's will be shown on NBC. In case you don't have cable, Peacock and Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the U.S., will also stream it. In the meantime, check here the reason for Alex Whalen's departure...

Why did Alex Whalen leave Season 23 of The Voice?

The singer had to leave the 23rd season of The Voice because he was infected with COVID-19 and that makes it impossible for him to stay in the competition, especially since he could not perform in the battle rounds. In the video he uploaded to YouTube, he can be heard saying "I feel fine. I'm asymptomatic, at least for now. It's unfortunate, but that's life".

He took the opportunity to thank his mentor for a short time and said, "It's really unfortunate that I couldn't continue. And it was great to be able to be on Blake's last team. It's a shame it didn't go as far as I'd like it to". The former participant talked about his colleagues and all the good times he had spent in the program, saying goodbye in the best way.