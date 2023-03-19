The Voice will have a big schedule change and there will be no more episodes on Tuesdays. Here, check out why this decision was made.

Being Sunday means that the countdown for a new episode of The Voice has started and will end very soon. Since the beginning of season 23 it was revealed that every Monday and Tuesday there would be a new broadcast of the competition, thanks to NBC and two streaming platforms.

However, this has changed from one moment to another. Soon we will see how episode 5 will be carried out, since the blind auditions must continue and then give way to the battle rounds and later to the knockouts, to finally get to the long awaited live shows. This is where we will know who will be the winner of this edition.

The juries are more competitive than ever and so far it is only the male coaches who have 7 artists on their team each, while Kelly Clarkson only has 5 in total. This is not a big problem, as she has won in multiple seasons and could soon be matching veteran Blake Shelton in number of wins.

NBC to supplant The Voice with The Wall

The network made a surprising announcement: starting April 4, it will be the last episode to air on Tuesdays, until the live shows, which will take place starting May 15 on fuboTV (7-days free trial) and Peacock.

This is because the game show The Wall will replace the singing contest during those dates. It is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, April 11 on NBC. Chris Hardwick will host the new show, while also serving as an executive producer with LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman.