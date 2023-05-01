Season 23 of The Voice is underway, and it’s almost time for the Playoffs. This year, the Top 20 artists will perform. Here, check out who advanced to the live shows and who gets eliminated.

Season 23 of The Voice is underway, and it’s almost time for the Playoffs. This year, the Top 20 artists will perform and then, they will be reduced to only eight contestants who will be part of the upcoming live shows.

While the Playoffs are usually live, this season this round was taped at the end of February. Now, the contestants who get through the next round will compete in the live semifinals. Per MjsBigBlog, the hopefuls perform all one at a time.

The coaches will choose only two artists from their teams to advance. So, if you want to know which lucky contestants got their chance to get into the live shows, don’t miss all the spoilers we’ve got for you!

Who advanced to the live shows on The Voice 2023? [Top 8]

*Spoilers per MjsBigBlog/IdolForum

Team Kelly Clarkson

Cait Martin – Alone by Heart

D. Smooth – Location by Khalid (ADVANCED)

Neil Salsich – Have A Little Faith in Me by John Hiatt

ALI – Never Alone by Tori Kelly

Holly Brand – Bring On the Rain by Jo Dee Messina (ADVANCED)

Team Chance the Rapper

Jamar Langley – The Thrill is Gone by B.B. King

Manasseh Samone -Speak the Name by Koryn Hawthorne

Kala Banham – My Funny Valentine by Standard

Ray Uriel – Essence by Wizkid feat. Tems (ADVANCED)

Sorelle – Something’s Got A Hold On Me by Etta James (ADVANCED)

Team Niall Horan

Ross Clayton – With or Without You by U2

Gina Miles – Wicked Game by Chris Isaak (ADVANCED)

Tasha Jessen – Here by Alessia Cara

Michael B. – The Joke by Brandi Carlile

Ryley Tate – when the party’s over by billie eilish (ADVANCED)

Team Blake Shelton

NOIVAS – Come Together by The Beatles (ADVANCED)

Grace West – Love is Alive by The Judds (ADVANCED)

Rachel Christine – The Only Exception by Paramore

Kylee Dayne – Flowers by Miley Cyrus

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 PM (ET) on NBC and Fubo (free-trial). You can also stream the episodes on the following day on PeacockTV.