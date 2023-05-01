Season 23 of The Voice is underway, and it’s almost time for the Playoffs. This year, the Top 20 artists will perform and then, they will be reduced to only eight contestants who will be part of the upcoming live shows.
While the Playoffs are usually live, this season this round was taped at the end of February. Now, the contestants who get through the next round will compete in the live semifinals. Per MjsBigBlog, the hopefuls perform all one at a time.
The coaches will choose only two artists from their teams to advance. So, if you want to know which lucky contestants got their chance to get into the live shows, don’t miss all the spoilers we’ve got for you!
Who advanced to the live shows on The Voice 2023? [Top 8]
*Spoilers per MjsBigBlog/IdolForum
Team Kelly Clarkson
Cait Martin – Alone by Heart
D. Smooth – Location by Khalid (ADVANCED)
Neil Salsich – Have A Little Faith in Me by John Hiatt
ALI – Never Alone by Tori Kelly
Holly Brand – Bring On the Rain by Jo Dee Messina (ADVANCED)
Team Chance the Rapper
Jamar Langley – The Thrill is Gone by B.B. King
Manasseh Samone -Speak the Name by Koryn Hawthorne
Kala Banham – My Funny Valentine by Standard
Ray Uriel – Essence by Wizkid feat. Tems (ADVANCED)
Sorelle – Something’s Got A Hold On Me by Etta James (ADVANCED)
Team Niall Horan
Ross Clayton – With or Without You by U2
Gina Miles – Wicked Game by Chris Isaak (ADVANCED)
Tasha Jessen – Here by Alessia Cara
Michael B. – The Joke by Brandi Carlile
Ryley Tate – when the party’s over by billie eilish (ADVANCED)
Team Blake Shelton
NOIVAS – Come Together by The Beatles (ADVANCED)
Grace West – Love is Alive by The Judds (ADVANCED)
Rachel Christine – The Only Exception by Paramore
Kylee Dayne – Flowers by Miley Cyrus
The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 PM (ET) on NBC and Fubo (free-trial). You can also stream the episodes on the following day on PeacockTV.