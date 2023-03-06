Season 23 of The Voice is finally here and there are plenty of talented singers who made it to the blind auditions. Here's how all the teams are made up so far after the premiere.

The Voice 2023 results: How are the teams made up so far?

Season 23 of The Voice is finally here and there are plenty of talented singers who made it to the blind auditions and impressed the coaches. However, as fans of the show know, getting the team right is an important step of the process.

[Watch The Voice free online on fuboTV]

This year, Kelly Clarkson is coming back as coach, while Blake Shelton is enjoying his last season. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper are the new guys in town. However, all of them are ready to fight for the best artists.

Also, the show is changing its format, with the participation of Reba McEntire as a mega mentor during the battles. But first, here’s the list of contestants who have auditioned and which teams they chose.

The Voice 2023: Teams and contestants

Team Blake

Neil Salsich, 34, St. Louis, Missouri.

Tasha Jessen, 20, Colorado Springs, CO.

Alex Whalen, 43, Indian Rocks Beach, FL.

Team Kelly

Holly Brand, 22, Meridian, MS.

D. Smooth, 25, Birmingham, AL.

Team Niall

Ross Clayton, 33, McCloud, OK.

Michael B.,29, Los Angeles.

Team Chance

Sorella (Sibling Trio: Madi, 21;Ana, 20; Bella,16) – Lexington, OH.

NOIVAS (Savion Wright), 30, Hutto, TX.

As it happens every year, after its release on the cable channel, you will also be able to watch it via streaming on Peacock and on fuboTV (who is offering a one-week free trial in the US).