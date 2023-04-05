Season 23 of The Voice is underway, and the remaining artists will fight for a spot in the playoffs during the Knockouts Round. Here, check out who wins and who is eliminated, according to spoilers.

Season 23 of The Voice is underway, and the Battles have already ended. That means that the remaining artists will fight for a spot in the playoffs during the Knockouts Round. Here, check out who wins and who is eliminated.

After the Playoffs, the remaining singers will have a spot in the live shows. As viewers might know, this year some contestants received a “Playoffs Pass” during the Battles, meaning that they won’t be singing during the Knockouts.

Mary Kate Connor (Team Blake), D. Smooth (Team Kelly), Manasseh Samone (Team Chance) and Ryley Tate Wilson (Team Niall) were the contestants that received the Playoffs Pass. However, the rest of the hopefuls will sing their hearts out during the Knockouts.

The Voice 2023 spoilers: Who makes it into the Playoffs?

So, that means that 24 artists will be singing in the next round. These spoilers are from MjsBigBlog, and they warn that there could be some errors. However, here’s the list with what we know so far. Twenty artists will move on to the Playoffs:

Team Kelly Clarkson

D. Smooth (Playoff Pass)

Cait Martin (winner) vs Kala Banham (STOLEN by Chance)

Holly Brand (winner) vs Rachel Christine (Rachel STOLEN by Blake)

ALI (winner) vs Marcos Covos – TBA

Neil Salsich (Stolen)

Team Chance the Rapper

Manasseh Samone (Playoff Pass)

Jamar Langley (winner) vs Magnus

Ray Uriel (winner) vs NariYella

Sorelle (winner) vs Tiana Goss

Kala Banham (Stolen)

Team Niall Horan

Ryley Tate (Playoff Pass)

Ross Clayton (winner) vs Jerome Godwin

Gina Miles (winner) vs Kate Cosentino

Michael B. (winner) vs EJ Michels

Tasha Jessen (Stolen)

Team Blake Shelton

Marykate Conner (Playoff Pass)

Grace West (winner) vs Neil Salsich (STOLEN by Kelly)

NOIVAS (winner) vs Tasha Jessen (STOLEN by Blake)

Kylee Dayne (winner) vs Walker Wilson

Rachel Christine (Stolen)