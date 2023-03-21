After the end of the blind auditions, it’s time for the Battle Rounds on Season 23 of The Voice. Only 28 artists will made it into the next round. Here, check out who won a pass to the Knockouts.

After completing their teams, each coach will create pairs of singers and only one of them will get the pass to the Knockout Rounds. However, this time, the coaches can also select one contestant to advance straight to the Playoffs, which is called the “Playoffs Pass.”

From forty artists, only 28 will be selected to move on. This time, there are no celebrity mentors for the Battle Rounds. However, during the Knockouts, Reba Mcentire will help the coaches with the contestants. Check out who are the ones who made it into the Knockouts, per spoilers.

The Voice 2023 Battle Rounds Winners

The Battle Rounds starts on Monday, March 27. The show will stop airing on Tuesdays after April 4th, as a new show begins on the same slot. However, if you can’t wait to know which artists will go through, check out the spoilers, per MjsBigBlog:

Team Kelly Clarkson

Rachel Christine (Winner) vs JB Somers – Light on by Maggie Rogers

Cait Martin (Winner) vs Allie Keck – It Must Have Been Love by Roxette

ALI (Winner) vs D. Smooth (Playoff Pass) – Unaware by Allen Stone

Marcos Covos (Winner) vs Sheer Element – I Could Fall in Love by Selena

Holly Brand (Winner) vs Katie Beth Forakis – TBA

Kala Banham (stolen from Niall)

Playoff Pass: D. Smooth

Team Chance the Rapper

Sorelle (Winner) vs Manasseh Samone (Playoff Pass) – Someone Like You by Adele

Ray Uriel (Winner) vs NOIVAS (Stolen) – Jealous Guy by John Legend

Jamar Langley (Winner) vs Mariah Kailia – Gravity by John Mayer

Magnus (Winner) vs Alyssa Lazar – Your Song by Elton John

NariYella (Winner) vs Chloe Abbott – TBA

Tiana Goss (stolen from Niall)

Playoff Pass: Manasseh Samone

Team Niall Horan

Gina Miles (Winner) vs Kala Banham – Skinny Love by Birdy – Kala Stolen by Kelly

Michael B. (Winner) vs Ryley Tate (Playoff Pass) – Heartbreak Anniversary by Geveon

Ross Clayton (Winner) vs Laura Littleton – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around by Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks

Kate Cosentino (Winner) vs Tiana Goss (stolen) – Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

Jerome Godwin (Winner) vs Talia Smith – Like I Can by Sam Smith

EJ Michels (stolen from Team Blake)

Playoff Pass: Ryley Tate

Team Blake Shelton

Tasha Jessen (Winner) vs EJ Michels (Stolen) – The Tracks of My Tears by Smokey Robinson

Grace West (Winner) vs Carlos Rising – I Told You So by Randy Travis & Carrie Underwood

Kylee Dayne (Winner) vs Marykate Conner (Playoff Pass) – Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Walker Wilson (Winner) vs Kason Lester – Here Without You by 3 Doors Down

Neil Salsich (Winner) vs Alex Whalen – I Heard it Through the Grapevine by Marvin Gaye – PD: Per MjsBigBlog, Alex couldn’t perform. No reason given. Neil sang solo, and won the round by default.

NOIVAS (stolen from Chance)

Playoff Pass: Marykate Conner

You can watch The Voice on PeacockTV.