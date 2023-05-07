The Voice is one of the most popular TV singing competitions. There have been many artists that have come out from the show. Here, check out all the winners of all previous seasons.

The Voice is one of the most popular singing contests, competing with other shows such as American Idol and America’s Got Talent. However, the NBC show is unique due to its blind auditions and the format of having coaches instead of judges.

[Watch The Voice free online in the US on Fubo]

The show has franchises all over the world, and it’s original based on The Voice of Holland. The American version started in 2011, and since then, it has aired twice a year (except for 2022). The winners receive US$100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

During the 22 seasons of the show, Blake Shelton has been the coach with the most wins (with nine). Then, Kelly Clarkson is the second with the most wins (four) and Adam Levin (three). Here, check out all the previous The Voice winners.

The Voice: All-time winners

Season 1 - Javier Colon (Team Adam)

Season 2 - Jermaine Paul (Team Blake)

Season 3 - Cassadee Pope (Team Blake)

Season 4 - Danielle Bradbery (Team Blake)

Season 5 - Tessanne Chin (Team Adam)

Season 6 - Josh Kaufman (Team Usher)

Season 7 - Craig Wayne Boyd (Team Blake)

Season 8 - Sawyer Fredericks (Team Pharrell)

Season 9 - Jordan Smith (Team Adam)

Season 10 - Alisan Porter (Team Christina)

Season 11 - Sundance Head (Team Blake)

Season 12 - Chris Blue (Team Alicia)

Season 13 - Chloe Kohanski (Team Blake)

Season 14 - Brynn Cartelli (Team Kelly)

Season 15 - Chevel Shepherd (Team Kelly)

Season 16 - Maelyn Jarmon (Team Legend)

Season 17 - Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)

Season 18 - Todd Tilghman (Team Blake)

Season 19 - Carter Rubin (Team Gwen)

Season 20 - Cam Anthony (Team Blake)

Season 21 - Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly)

Season 22 - Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake)

Remember that you can watch the current season on NBC on Mondays & Tuesdays at 8 PM (ET). The show is also available to live stream on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. Every episode lands on PeacockTV the following day.