The Voice is one of the most competitive singing shows and not only for its contestants, but for its coaches as well. Here, check out which artists who occupied the red jury chair never won a season.

The countdown to season 23 of The Voice has begun and it's less than four months until Monday and Tuesday nights are busy again. The singing competition aired on NBC, Peacock and fuboTV will bring changes in terms of the artists who will fill the judges' chairs. There will be new faces and some familiar ones.

Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper are the new additions to the red chairs, while two veterans are back, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. The country singer confirmed that the 2023 show will be his last edition as a coach, as he is ready to move on and retire after being present in almost every season.

During the last edition, we saw Blake add another win to his repertoire and enshrine Bryce Leatherwood as the new 2022 prize money winner. The 22-year-old Georgia native took home a record deal with Universal Music Group and $100,000, as well as being the first winner to need Instant Save during the live playoffs.

Which coaches have never won The Voice?

Normally we usually talk about who have been the coaches who have won the most seasons, making a summary of all the times of each one. As has been the case with veteran jurors Shelton and Clarkson. However, rarely has it been remarked who have been the ones who have occupied the red chair and have not lifted the trophy.

Here, check which coaches have failed to win any season of The Voice and have zero credits in their winner ranking: