Dakota Fanning returns to the big screen in a special project full of paranormal events that will shake viewers' minds. Here, check out all about The Watchers, Ishana Night Shyamalan's feature film debut.

The Watchers will mark the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan and will star one of the most talented actresses of the generation: Dakota Fanning. The paranormal story has also been written by the famed director's daughter, M. Night Shyamalan.

He will produce it, along with Ashwin Rajan through Blinding Edge Pictures and Nimitt Mankad with Inimitable Pictures. New Line has emerged victorious after a bidding war in which several production companies were present.

Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer have been tapped as executive producers. The actress who will play the title character has big projects in the pipeline, including Equalizer 3 with the great Denzel Washington and more.

Who is the cast of The Watchers?

Dakota Fanning will play Mina, a 28-year-old artist. It is not yet known which actors will accompany the protagonist of the supernatural thriller, but it is expected that in a few weeks the cast additions will be revealed.

What will The Watchers be about?

The plot portrays the story of Mina, an artist who becomes stranded in a forest in the west of Ireland. When she finds shelter, she is unknowingly trapped alongside three strangers stalked by mysterious creatures. The synopsis was published by THR and Film Updates.

When will The Watchers be released?

The Watchers will hit the big screen in the middle of next year, so it is scheduled for release on June 7, 2024. It is not yet known if after spending a long time in theaters, it will debut on a streaming platform. It is expected to be announced closer to the date if any service has secured the rights.