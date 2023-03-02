After the big controversy that was generated with Sam Levinson and The Idol, the magazine has made some statements about the series and The Weeknd was quick to respond. Here, check out what's going on with the singer and more.

The Weeknd is not only one of the most famous artists in the world, but now he's ready to dive into acting with his new series: The Idol. It seems that Sam Levinson's new project is under the eye of the storm without even having premiered yet, as it will hit the HBO platform during the course of 2023.

Rolling Stone published an article where they talked about the story that will frame the expected series and it was certainly not rosy, but quite the opposite. The magazine called it an absolute disaster and assured that they have "deviated wildly and disgustingly". It also revealed that the production is in chaos due to the fact that filming is delayed and the scripts were finished late.

The style of the Euphoria creator's work is no surprise, so it is expected that he will touch on some very sensitive topics in different ways. Before his presence in the production team, Amy Seimetz was the one who was going to direct the series, but she ended up quitting with almost 80 percent of the episodes done. Now, the Save Your Tears singer has not minced words and has come out against these latest comments about the show.

What The Weeknd said to Rolling Stone?

Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, had no problem responding to Rolling Stone after they published an article where they strongly criticized the production and the story of the series itself. The artist posted a clip of the show on Instagram and then tagged the magazine and wrote "@rollingstone did we upset you ?".

In the video you can see how his character Tedros, who is a modern cult leader, appears with Lily-Rose Depp and Dan Levy. During the scene you can see how Levy proposes to the duo to do a photo shoot for the cover of the magazine but the latter doesn't hesitate and says:

"Rolling Stone? Aren’t they a little irrelevant?… Rolling Stone has 6 million followers on Instagram, half of them probably bots. And Jocelyn has 78 million followers, all real I’d assume. So she does a photo shoot, she tags them, they get her followers. More money for Rolling Stone, nothing for Jocelyn".

How did The Idol drama originate?

The drama started after the first opinions of the upcoming HBO show, starring Johnny Depp's daughter, came out. Especially after the report published by Rolling Stone, where several sources claimed that the story was like a "torture p*rn".

The article presents some interviews with 13 members of the production team and some members of The Idol. Once Levinson took over the project, after the departure of Amy Seimetz due to creative differences, he began to eliminate certain aspects of the show at the request of some figures, such as The Weeknd.

Apparently, the singer was not comfortable with the female perspective of the episodes, so the director decided to nip it in the bud and eliminate the feminist vision. A member of the production assured the magazine that "It was like any sexual fantasy that any toxic man would have on the show, and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better".