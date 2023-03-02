The Weeknd has always been on trend, not only for his music but also for his different works and controversies. Here, check out how much fortune he has made over the years.

The Weeknd is once again in the eye of the storm prior to the premiere of one of his upcoming projects with HBO and Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria. The Idol is the new work of the singer that has caused a lot of controversy and has generated a lot of drama, especially after Rolling Stone published an article against the show.

The magazine called the series an absolute disaster and assured that they have "deviated wildly and disgustingly". All the controversy started after Amy Seimetz resigned as director due to alleged creative differences, despite having almost 80 percent of the show already made. Sam stepped in to replace her and decided to remove any feminist perspective from the story.

Now, Abel has not minced words and answered the media in a very public way, as he posted on his Instagram account a video clip of a scene with Lily-Rose Depp where he was heard saying "Rolling Stone? Aren't they a little irrelevant?". He then ended up tagging the magazine, with a message that read "did we upset you ?".

What is The Weeknd's net worth?

The singer has a fortune of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the highest paid artists in the industry and in the world. In one year of touring alone, he can earn more than $90 million before taxes. This was what he earned between June 2017 and 2018. While June 2018 and 2019, he managed to collect $40 million for various jobs.

During December 2019, it was reported that The Weeknd had purchased a penthouse in Los Angeles overlooking Beverly Hills Country Club for around $21 million. The building's monthly HOA fee cost $6,800 and prior to moving in he had been renting another triplex penthouse in New York, which cost $60,000 per month.

He previously owned a three-acre home in Hidden Hills, California. This he acquired in June 2017 for $18 million. In June 2020 he put it up for sale for almost $25 million and finally ended up selling it to Madonna for $20 million. These were not his only properties, as he previously owned a mansion in Bel Air.