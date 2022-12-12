Season 2 of 'The White Lotus' came to an end after an incredible finale episode, which left all the answers fans were looking for. However, now its time to meet a new group of characters in and exotic destination. Check out what we know about Season 3.

Season 2 of ‘The White Lotus’ is a thing of the past, but fans of the show are already thinking about who could be the new group of guests and another luxurious resort in a fascinating city. Here, check out everything that we know about Season 3 of the HBO’s drama.

‘The White Lotus’ has been a sensation since its first season, which won Best Limited/Anthology Series at the 2022 Emmys. The second season was filled with twists and turns, and another star-studded cast which included Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, as well as Aubrey Plaza and Theo James.

HBO confirmed that the show will be back for a third installment “following a new group of guests at another White Lotus property.” Here, check out what creator Mike White has said about the possibilities for the new chapter of the show.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: Where will the next season take place?

Show creator White said that he would like to explore Asia, after they already did a season in Europe and the first season took place in Hawaii. For him, “maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

The White Lotus Season 3 cast: Who could return?

Coolidge’s character Tanya was the only one who returned for the second season. However, the Season 2 finale ruled that out now. However, another familiar face who could return is Connie Britton, who played Nicole in season one.

Per Vanity Fair, Britton explained that White “wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character,” she told Deadline. “Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn’t work in the second season and we’re hoping to [do] that in the third season. I would love to see a spin-off on every character in that show.”

What would Season 3 of The White Lotus be about?

HBO post mortem. “I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality, it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”