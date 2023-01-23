Supernatural spin-off ‘The Winchesters,’ which follows the parents of Sam and Dean, will come back with its eighth episode. Here, check out when and how to watch (or stream) the return of this thrilling show.

Supernatural spin-off ‘The Winchesters,’ which follows the parents of Sam and Dean, will come back for the second part of its first season. The show gives fans of the original series an insight of the family’s past.

[Watch The Winchesters free on fuboTV]

The show stars Meg Donnelly, known for Disney Channel’s Zombie saga, and Drake Rodger, who has appeared in several thriller movies such as Mantra, as Mary Campbell and John Winchester, following their love story.

Robbie Thompson, who produced the original series, is behind the prequel. Apart from Donnelly and Rodger, the series also stars Nida Khurshid, Jojo Fleites, Demetria McKinney and Bianca Kajlich. Here, check out how to watch the mid-season premiere.

When is ‘The Winchesters’ returning? How to watch Episode 8

Episode 8 of the first season of ‘The Winchesters’ will premiere on Tuesday, January 24 at a new time (9 PM ET) on The CW. You can also live stream it on fubotv, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States.

In the last episode, John and Mary were trying to try the Akrida Queen, and now the battle between humanity and supernatural creatures is imminent. While it’s unknown why the show was moved to an hour later, fans speculate that it’s because it could get a little spookier.

Episode 8 is titled “Hang On To Your Life,” and according to the official synopsis “Mary and John stay close to home to watch over a newly returned Samuel Campbell (guest star, Tom Welling). When Latika (Khurshid) and Carlos (Fleites) split off to investigate the death of a musician, Carlos is forced to face a part of his past he has been avoiding.”