It won't be long until we see the adventures that the third season of The Witcher, which will mark Henry Cavill's farewell to the franchise, has in store. Here, check out how many episodes it will have and when they will be released.

The Witcher Season 3: How many episodes will it have and when will they be released?

The Witcher is one of Netflix's biggest hits and has managed to survive for three seasons. Although more parts will be released, this will be the final farewell to Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, as Liam Hemsworth will soon take his place.

The new season will be split in two, featuring actresses Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan in the roles of Yennefer and Ciri. Both the main character and these two have formed a great family and fans want to see what new adventures await them.

In the new episodes we will see how Geralt takes Ciri with Yennefer to train her in her first-time magical powers in the protected fortress of Aretuza. But unfortunately the refuge is threatened by political corruption, dark magic and betrayal.

When will season 3 of The Witcher be released?

It's a fact! The premiere date for the third season of The Witcher has been revealed and according to Netflix, the journey will begin on June 29. While the second part will take place on July 27, as it will be divided in this way.

How many episodes will The Witcher season 3 have?

The streaming platform has decided to use the same premiere method as with other big series, such as You. Season 3 will be divided in two, so first one batch of episodes will be released and then another. It is estimated that each of them will have 8 episodes, so there will be 14 new episodes in total.