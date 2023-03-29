The X-Files is back and from the hand of Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. So, things are expected to get a little bit more crazy. Here, check out what the series will be about.

The X-Files is not only one of the most iconic series on television, but it has also shaped a great career for its stars, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny. The cult show will not be easy to continue, as it has 11 seasons and two movies, which are available on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

Now it is Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther, who will take the helm and create a new series about the story that has enchanted an audience and has made viewers obsessed with paranormal apparitions or even UFOs. Many of them are wondering if Dana Scully and Fox Mulder will be back.

It is not the first time they try to enlarge the universe, but in 2020 they had announced the arrival of an animated series, called The X-Files Albuquerque. This was going to be a comedy and was going to tell the story of the lower ranking agents, while investigating some rather ridiculous cases.

What will the new series of The X-Files be about?

Original series creator Chris Carter spoke with Gloria Macarenko and gave her some insight into the work Ryan Coogler is doing with the show. "He's going to have to work on finding a way that he can touch on new themes because we've covered a lot of territory already," he told the journalist.

Rumors that Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny will arrive as Dana Scully and Fox Mulder have begun to grow, especially in social networks. Although it is not yet known exactly what the plot will be, it is estimated that the characters will appear in some episodes, even if only to make a presence.

The new series will feature unidentified paranormal objects, mysterious events and of course, lots of drama. This could not be missing being the work of the director of Black Panther.