Ana de Armas was supposed to appear in 'Yesterday' (2019), and her scene even made it to the trailer. However, she was cut from the final film and two fans sued Universal. Check out what the Judge ruled.

Ana de Armas is one of the most prominent actors of the moment, especially after receiving critical acclaim for her role as Marylin Monroe in “Blonde.” However, not long ago, she was cut from the movie ‘Yesterday’ despite appearing in the trailer. Some fans took the issue to court, and the judge ruled in their favor.

‘Yesterday’ (2019) is a romantic-comedy film in which the protagonist, played by Himesh Patel, is a failed-singer who somehow becomes the only one who remembers the Beatles, so he uses their songs to rise to fame.

De Armas was originally intended to appear as a love interest for Patel’s character. They were supposed to meet on the set of James Corden’s talk show, where Patel would serenade her with “Something.” However, the scene never made it into the movie. Check out why, and what are the repercussions.

How the Ana de Armas’ deleted scene in Yesterday could change cinema

According to Variety, Richard Curtis, the screenwriter, explained that de Armas was cut after audiences didn’t like that Patel’s character was interested in someone else other than his primary love interest, who was portrayed by Lily James.

However, as De Armas appeared in the trailer, two fans of the actress filed a lawsuit in January, alleging that they had rented the movie after seeing her in the trailer, only to discover that she wasn’t in the film.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson issued a ruling in the case stating that movie studios can be sued under false advertising laws if their trailers are deceptive. Per Variety, the judge wrote:

“Universal is correct that trailers involve some creativity and editorial discretion, but this creativity does not outweigh the commercial nature of a trailer. At its core, a trailer is an advertisement designed to sell a movie by providing consumers with a preview of the movie.”