Rihanna has been very protective about her personal life, especially after becoming a mother last year. The star, who is in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky, didn’t want to reveal her first son’s name. However, the Daily Mail has obtained a copy of the birth certificate of the baby boy.

It’s not the first time that her family’s privacy has been violated. The first time that Rihanna posted pictures of her baby on TikTok, it was after paparazzi took photos of him without her consent. “It’s the thing you never want to happen. We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story,” she told Vogue, back In February after making the first public family photoshoot.

She told the publication that she went “straight into protective mode,” and said that to her and Rocky, “As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.” So far, the singer hasn’t responded to the revelation of her baby son’s name, but the news has already been picked up by several new outlets.

Rihanna’s baby name is inspired by rapper and producer RZA

According to the birth’s certificate copy obtained by the Daily Mail, her first son’s name is RZA Athelston Mayers.It appears to be in honor of the producer and rapper RZA, who is the leader of the hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan. Meanwhile, Athelston is inspired by his father’s middle name, Athelaston.

The report also states that Rihanna hinted at his son’s name on several occasions, such as an outing on April 5 in which she was wearing a baggy black Wu-Tang Clan top. Rihanna is currently expecting her second child, and it doesn’t seem like she is going to change the approach of trying to protect her kids’ privacy as much as possible.

About the endless scrutiny she faces, she told Vogue: “Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he (her son) doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”