You know everything there is to know about the main LGBT stars, but what about those who have stayed with them through thick and thin?

You know what they say. No one can make it on their own, especially in the ruthless world of entertainment. That’s why we all need someone to lean on, regardless of how famous and wealthy we are.

LGBT celebrities are known for being great and outspoken activists of the movement. That’s why it’s pretty common to see them walk right beside their better halves with pride and satisfaction.

However, most of the time we don’t actually get to know much about their partners’ lives, either because they’re not that famous or because they keep their private affairs to themselves. That’s why today, we’re going to let you know about the partners of 25 of the most famous LGBT celebrities:

25. Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres

Portia de Rossi may be one of the most famous partners of LGBT celebrities because she also has a career in entertainment. Most people remember her for portraying Nelle Porter and Ally McBeal, among others.

This Australian actress has spent most of her time dedicated to philanthropy and as an activist for the LGBT community. She started dating Ellen DeGeneres in late 2004 and they got married in 2008.

24. Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley became a worldwide sensation after her role as Poussey Washington in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, arguably the show that jump-started the streaming’s platform’s popularity.

Well, none of that would have been possible if it weren’t for Lauren Morelli, one of the lead writers of OITNB. They met each other on set and got married in 2017 after she finalized her divorce.

23. Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster

We all know Jodie Foster for her outstanding career as an actress, producer, and director. She’s won multiple awards throughout her career for iconic roles in The Silence of the Lambs, Taxi Driver, The Accused, among others.

Her partner Alexandra Hedison is a fine art photographer who has been featured in The New Yorker. She used to date Ellen DeGeneres and got married to Jodie Foster in 2014 after a year together.

22. Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson are another example of a celebrity couple who are equally as respected, wealthy, and recognized around the world. They’ve been inseparable since they started dating in 2015.

Paulson has been featured in countless films, Broadway and television series, while Holland is one of the most beloved playwrights of the U.S. Most young fans may remember her for her roles in The L World and Two and a Half Men.

21. David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris are one of Hollywood’s most beloved and outspoken couples. Ironically, they got to know each other when Neil impersonated ruthless ladies man Barney Stinson and David played Lily’s ex-boyfriend Scooter on How I Met Your Mother.

They’ve been together for five years now and even have a couple of children together. Burtka has had other minor roles in the television and film industry but he’s clearly not as famous as his partner.

20. Anthony Wayne and Kendrell Bowman

For those who don’t know them, it’ll be easy to confuse Anthony Wayne and Kendrell Bowman. Not because they look-a-like but because they’re never alone. If you want one, you’ll get the other.

Bowman and Wayne have made a name for themselves with countless Broadaway hits. They’re a couple of the most hype producers in the entertainment business nowadays and they’re strong activists in the LGBT community.

19. Brad Altman and George Takei

Most people were shocked when George Takei, known for his role as Sulu in the Star Trek television series, came out as gay. He’s been a huge supporter of the movement ever since Arnold Schwarzenegger vetoed the same-sex marriage legislation in California.

Brad Altman and Takei were actually the first same-sex couple to apply for a marriage license in West Hollywood. They’ve been together for more than 30 years and are now at the front of the Human Rights Campaign "Coming Out Project".

18. David Furnish and Elton John

Most people don’t know this but Elton John was actually engaged to a woman in the late 60s. He then - obviously - broke off the engagement as he established a relationship with his then manager. In 1993 John met David Furnish and they have been together ever since.

Furnish is a Canadian producer, filmmaker, and advertising executive. He’s either produced or directed over a dozen films and musicals. They’ve been legally married since 2014. They also have a couple of children.

17. Miranda Maday and Raven-Symoné

Raven-Symoné has been pretty outspoken regarding gender equality for the LGBT community and same-sex marriage. The activism paid off as she was able to marry her new love, Miranda Maday.

Raven used to date model and actress AzMarie Livingston until late 2015. Now, however, she decided to share the rest of her days with Maday, marrying her in a private ceremony that had only six guests.

16. Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Most people may remember Jesse Tyler Ferguson from the comedy show ‘Modern Family’. Well, ironically, he’s created a bit of a modern family of his own after he married his boyfriend Justin Mikita after two years.

The couple got married in Manhattan in mid-2013 and are currently expecting their first child together. Notably, they didn’t ask for wedding presents. Instead, they required their guests to donate to ‘Tie the Knot’, a same-sex marriage charity.

15. Lance Lepere and Michael Kors

Michael Kors is one of the most respected names in the fashion industry. And even if his better half Lance Lepere isn’t nearly as recognized as him, he’s had plenty to do with his recent success.

Lepere and Kors tied the knot in 2011 after almost 20 years together. They had an intimate ceremony in Southampton, New York, in The Hamptons with the creme of the crop of the fashion world in attendance.

14. Michael Turchin and Lance Bass

There were a lot of rumors and speculation regarding the sexuality of Lance Bass since his first days in show business. However, it wasn’t until 2006 that he finally came out to shut those stories around him down for good.

Bass and Michael Turchin have been together since 2011 and got engaged a couple of years later. They finally got married in 2014 and have been trying to have children via a surrogate since 2018. They were the first same-sex couple to exchange vows on TV.

13. Brian Hargrove and David Hyde Pierce

Mostly known for his role as Dr. Miles Crane on Frasier, David Hyde Pierce came out in 2007 after years of speculation about his sexuality. Most importantly, he’s been dating Brian Hargrove since he made the announcement.

The couple has been together for almost 40 years but finally got married in 2008, days before the infamous Proposition 8 that banned same-sex marriage. Hargrove was the co-creator of the TV series Titus, among many other TV hits and musicals.

12. Alex Sykes and Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes has been quite outspoken about same-sex marriage. In fact, she came out as a lesbian in a rally opposing Proposition 8, even though she had been married to Dave Hall for 7 years.

Shortly after in 2008, she married Alex Niedbalski, who she had been dating privately since 2006. Sadly, her parents didn’t approve and weren’t in attendance at the wedding, but they’ve buried the hatchet now. They have a couple of twins.

11. Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe has gained a lot of recognition not only thanks to her outstanding performances for the USWNT, but also because of her stance on equal payment rights for women and men, and her activism in the LGBT community.

However, she’s not the only standout athlete in the family, as she’s been dating WNBA star Sue Bird since 2017. They became the first same-sex couple to be featured in the ESPN Magazine Body Issue.

10. Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi

If you’re a fan of basketball there’s a huge chance you’ve heard about Diana Taurasi 'The White Mamba', arguably the greatest women basketball player of all time, and the leading scorer in WNBA history.

Her better half, Penny Taylor, wasn’t as coveted as her, but she still managed to build quite a successful career in women’s basketball, winning 3 rings. They’ve been married since 2017 and have two kids together.

9. Rainer Andreesen and Victor Garber

Victor Garber is one of Hollywood’s most respected character actors. You may remember him for his roles in Sleepless in Seattle, Glee, Alias, Frasier, The First Wives Club, and even Legally Blond. Thus far, he’s won four Tony Awards.

However, none of those awards mean as much as the love of his significant other Rainer Andreesen, a Canadian artist and model who’s been with him since 2000. They got married after 15 years together.

8. Simon Halls and Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer rose to stardom thanks to his brilliant performances in different TV shows, winning a Golden Globe for his role in The Normal Heart. He also starred in White Collar and The Sinner S02.

His husband Simon Halls has also had a lot of success on his own, being one of Hollywood's most renowned publicists. The couple exchanged vows in 2011 but didn't make it public until three years later. Eventually, they formed a family with three sons, all born through surrogacy.

7. Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart already had a big role early in his career in Panic Room, but it's safe to say she became famous for her role in Twilight. Eventually, she built on that success to land more big contracts.

Throughout her career, Stewart met screenwriter and eventual fiancée Dylan Meyer. They started dating in 2019 and got engaged two years later.

6. John DeLuca and Rob Marshall

Rob Marshall is the ultimate Broadway man. He’s got the touch of Midas as a producer, director, and choreographer, and he’s mostly known for his biggest success, the film version of Chicago.

Moreover, Marshall has been together with John DeLuca since, at least, 2003. DeLuca is mostly known for impersonating Butchy in Teen Beach Movie, as well as his appearances on 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, General Hospital, and American Horror Story.

5. Jane Wagner and Lily Tomlin

Even though Lily Tomlin has been the face of this couple for most of the time and is clearly the most popular of the two, one could even argue that Jane Wagner has a more impressive resume under her belt.

Wagner is a comedy mastermind. She’s won one Annie award, 6 Emmys, 2 Peabody Awards, 2 Sundance Film Festival awards, among many other accolades. She married Tomlin in 2013 after 43 years together.

4. Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons rose to stardom after portraying Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. He was so popular that he even became the world’s highest-paid television actor in 2018, according to Forbes.

Moreover, Parsons was never shy about his sexuality and openly admitted in 2012 to being in a relationship for over 10 years with Todd Spiewak, an art director. They got married in a small ceremony in 2017.

3. Garry Kief and Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow put together the ultimate soundtrack for seduction. He was a major sensation among females, and that’s why he kept his sexuality a secret until 2017. Gladly for him, his fan base was quite supportive of his decision.

As a matter of fact, Barry had been together with TV executive Garry Kief since 1978 and they got secretly married in 2014 shortly after California approved same-sex marriage. He’s now his friend, husband, and manager.

2. Georges LeBar and RuPaul

RuPaul is perhaps the most famous member of the Drag Queen community. He’s been challenging the status quo for decades and is one of the most iconic members of the LGBT movement as well.

He’s been together with painter and ranch-owner Georges LeBar since 1994, they got married in early 2017. However, they claim that they won’t "put restraints” on each other in terms of being sexually exclusive.

1. Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin broke millions of hearts when he finally came out as gay in 2010. Tabloids have been speculating about his sexuality for almost two decades until he decided to put an end to it and just let the world know about his feelings.

He’s been romantically involved with artist and painter Jwan Yosef since 2016 and they got married in 2017. It didn’t take them long to announce the birth of Lucia Martin-Yosef and later their second child, Renn Martin-Yosef.