The reason why fans think Kim Cattrall will appear on ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3

Season 3 of Netflix’s hit ‘Emily in Paris’ will come out on Dec. 21, and fans can’t wait to know what will happen with their favorite publicist. Will she stay in Paris and work with Sylvie? Will she come back to Chicago? And, more importantly, will she choose Gabriel or Alfie?

It’s almost time to know the answers to all these questions. In the meantime, Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat, Ashley Park and the rest of the cast attended the Season 3 premiere with a surprising guest, Kim Cattrall.

The ‘Sex and the City’ alum shared a post of herself in the event, thanking show creator and executive producer Darren Star, who is also behind ‘Emily’. This made fans think that there might be a connection between the SATC Universe and the Emily Universe, and the possibility of a cameo.

Will Kim Cattrall appear on Season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’?

Fans of both shows have created a theory in which they shared the same universe. Last season of ‘Emily’, Alfie (Laviscount), who is one of Emily’s love interests, returned to London. And Cattral’s Samantha Jones is also in London, as the SATC reboot ‘An Just Like That…’ explained her absence that way.

So far, there’s no official word about any cameos. But fans are hopeful. However, even if Cattrall appears as Samantha, she has made it clear several times that she wouldn’t reprise her role for “And Just Like That.”

On the other hand, it seems like Emily will be in the middle of several triangles this season, and not all romantic. Kate Walsh, who plays Emily’s American boss Madeline told E! News that the three first episodes are “bananas.”