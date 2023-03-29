Below is a list of the top 10 richest people in the world.

All 10 of the following people on this list aside from their enormous wealth are pioneers in their own right. Some have made their fortune through investments, others in technology, cosmetics, clothing, and other ventures.

According to Luxuo.com the net worth of billionaires over the last few years have increased due to a hike in food and energy prices. The richest 1% in the world represent about two-thirds of all the wealth on the planet.

Here are the 10 richest people on Earth, ranked from least, if that is even a word to describe these billionares, to wealthiest.

10. Mukesh Ambani — US$79.5 billion

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries, a company that generates US$104 billion in revenue and invests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, and retail. Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India as of February 2023.

9. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers — US$81.4 billion

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the granddaughter of the founder of cosmetic giant L’Oreal. Her family owns in the range of 33% of the company’s stock and Meyers is also the chairwoman.

8. Carlos Slim Helu — US$87.8 billion

Carlos Slim Helu made much of his wealth in telecommunications, and he and his family own América Móvil, Latin America’s largest mobile telecom company. The billionaire from Mexico also has ventures in construction, consumer goods, mining, and real estate industries.

7. Steve Ballmer — US$88.5 billion

The current owner of the Los Angeles Clippers was once the CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014, in which he led the way for the company to buy Skype and challenged Apple with mobile phones.

6. Warren Buffet — US$101.6 billion

What can be said about Warren Buffet? One of the brightest minds when it comes to investment strategies. Buffet owns stock in some of the biggest companies in the world, Apple, Johnson & Johnson, The Coca-Cola Company and more.

5. Bill Gates — US$107.3 billion

The co-founder of Microsoft, Gates was the richest person from 1995 to 2017, with a few exceptions in some years. Today Gates has left Microsoft and is now taking part in a lot of philanthropy work outside the company he started that changed the way we consume information.

4. Larry Ellison — US$108.8 billion

Founder of Software company Oracle Ellison served as CEO for 37 years and today is still the chairman and chief technology officer. Known as a big spender, Ellison once bought an entire Hawaiian island.

3. Jeff Bezos — US$122.1 billion

Under fire billionaire Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon, and was the CEO until July 2021, but he is still a part of the company as a chairman. Amazon has changed the way the world shops and is now a vital part of our e-commerce experience as well as job provider.

2. Elon Musk — US$184.7 billion

One of the richest men in the world Elon Musk is the controversial owner of Twitter but made his fortune with Tesla and SpaceX. Still Musk is now trying to reestablish Tesla after competitors made a better product and his takeover of Twitter was seen as a bad move overall.

1. Bernard Arnault — US$206.6 billion

The CEO of the world’s largest luxury conglomerate LVMH, Arnault helped the company grow in the sectors of fashion, beauty, alcohol and hospitality. Among the brands under his control, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Moet & Chandon, Sephora and more.