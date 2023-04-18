The year is well underway and here are 13 of the worst movies of 2023.

Some movies are just stinkers, no way to move around it. In 2023 the year may be young but already there have been several misfires by some of the films featured below.

In an age where everything is a remake, a sequel, or a spoof, finding true creativity in Hollywood is starting to be scarce. Below are some of the worst films so far in 2023, sadly it won’t stop there.

13. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Is there another director that fell so far from what he used to be than Guy Ritchie? Long gone are the days of Lock, Stock… and Snatch. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is a poor excuse for a spy movie with a good cast that should have done much better. Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone and Hugh Grant star in this mess.

12. You People

A poor execution at multi-cultures and modern family dynamics. With accomplished actors like Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy on board they produce a stinker of a movie.

11. The Locksmith

A master locksmith comes out of prison and tries to build a future with his daughter and ex-girlfriend but is lured back into crime by gangsters. YAWN.

10. The Devil Conspiracy

A biotech company has the technology to clone history's most influential people with just a few fragments of DNA. The Satanists behind it all find Jesus DNA and want his clone to be the embodiment of evil. A terrible movie.

9. Teen Wolf: The Movie

Another remake of a classic that should be thrown into the trash, its Teen Wolf: The Movie. A continuation of the MTV show, this film is lifeless and lacks everything that made the original a cult classic.

8. Cocaine Bear

A movie based loosely, very loosely on true events, depicts a bear gone crazy after he snorts cocaine. The film is B-movie pointless and has its moments but ultimately is a forgettable piece of film.

7. Magic Mike's Last Dance

A pointless sequel, a broke Mike now travels to London to get himself back on his feet as he will have to get back on stage and continue to dance shirtless… Yawn.

6. Life Upside Down

The covid-19 inspired film brought out the worst of the pandemic and the worst of its stars. The story makes every character unlikeable and is one of the worst films of 2023.

5. Children of The Corn

Yet another remake of a decent movie from the 90s. This version is so uninspiring, boring, and lacks everything the original had. Hollywood really needs to get creative again.

4. 65

Even great actors like Adam Driver can produce goose eggs. 65 is about a man from an advanced world who takes his family on an expedition for two years and finds themselves in prehistoric dinosaur Earth. The film bored audiences to the stone age and was panned by critics.

3. Paint

The movie that is a spoof of the life of famous Public Television painter Bob Ross, is completely unfunny. Owen Wilson will have to explain a lot about this mess of a movie that has 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. House Party

A remake of a 90s movie that had all the flair, spunk, and call outs to the time, this poor remake is another bad movie trying to cash in on what was once popular.

1. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Taking advantage of a rights loophole of the Winnie-the-Pooh franchise, first time director Rhys Frake-Waterfield thought it was a great idea to take the beloved characters and turn them into homicidal maniacs. Thankfully the public vomited all over this mess of a film that has a 4% score on Rotten Tomatoes.