Adam Silvera's biology is going to be adapted into a series, which will be produced by Bad Bunny. Casting has already begun and here you can find out all about the new project from They Both Die at the End.

It's a fact, They Both Die at the End will have its own TV series and it will be from one of the most popular streaming platforms in recent years. Adam Silvera's book has been a hit since its publication in September 2017 and the amount of copies sold has led to a studio being interested in its adaptation.

The story, whose title foreshadows the ending, portrays the life of Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio. They have just received the most dreaded call: the same call that warns you that your final hour has come. But their circumstances are not normal at all, because they have, at most, twenty-four hours to live. They have decided to turn to Last Friend, the dating app that allows you to contact someone willing to share your burden.

An interesting fact about the book is that not only has it been one of the best-selling books of the last year, but it also has a prequel, called The First to Die at the End. This means that in case the production is successful, there is still material to continue adapting. Get ready readers and fans for this extraordinary journey...

Who are the producers of the They Both Die at the End series?

Netflix is the one who bought the rights and is ready to take the best-selling novel to be a commercial success on television. In addition, Bad Bunny has signed on as executive producer, along with Chris Van Dusen, who previously worked with the platform on Bridgerton. Drew Comins, producer of Yellowjackets will also join the team.

This is not the first time that the story is wanted to be adapted for the small screen, but HBO had made the attempt, with the goal of carrying out a limited series. This was going to have Chris Kelly as director, while JJ Abrams and Ben Stephenson were going to be the executive producers. However, the project did not come to fruition for undisclosed reasons.

Who are the cast of They Both Die at the End?

Casting has already begun to see who will be cast and cast, but it has not yet been revealed who the cast has been chosen or if the casting process is simply over. While the creators sometimes listen to fans and their requests for characters, many are asking for multiple actors in the lead roles, such as Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth) as Mateo. But it is not yet known exactly.

What will the series be about?

As expected, it will be based 100 percent on Silvera's novel, although it is likely that we will see some changes but not in its plot. The series will be set in a near future in which everyone receives a bureaucratic call notifying them of the beginning of their last day on Earth.

The official synopsis describes "On September 5, a little after midnight, Death-Cast calls Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio to give them some bad news: They're going to die today. Mateo and Rufus are total strangers, but, for different reasons, they're both looking to make a new friend on their End Day. The good news: There's an app for that. It's called the Last Friend, and through it, Rufus and Mateo are about to meet up for one last great adventure to live a lifetime in a single day".

When might They Both Die at the End premiere?

So far the only thing that is known is who are the producers and the streaming platform that will arrive, so there is still no specific or scheduled release date. It is estimated that it could arrive in mid 2024 or directly by 2025 if everything goes in order. Filming will take place on the streets of New York.