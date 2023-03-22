Peacock is producing a new epic series about gladiators, “Those About to Die,” which is based on Daniel Mannix’s nonfiction book. Here, check out everything you need to know about the project, which includes Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins.

Those About to Die: Release date, cast and more about the epic-gladiator series

The upcoming Ridley Scott’s sequel of Gladiator, starring Paul Mescal, isn’t the only upcoming project about Ancient Rome combatants. Peacock is also in the middle of the production of “Those About To Die,” which will star Anthony Hopkins as the emperor.

The series will be directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day) and Marco Kreuzpaintner (Beat), with a script by Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan). The project is based on Daniel Mannix’s nonfiction book about the reality of gladiatorial combat.

The production is taking place at Rome’s historic Cinecittà Studios, where several iconic Ancient Rome epics were shot, such as 1959’s Ben-Hur, 1963’s Cleopatra and 2004’s The Passion of the Christ. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is ‘Those About to Die’ about?

There’s not many details about the plot. However, per the description of the show, it will be “an epic drama set in the complex and corrupt world of ancient Rome’s spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition.”

Who is in the cast of ‘Those About to Die’?

Apart from Hopkins, there are several known names in the cast, including Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon, who will play a crime boss. Other names that will be in the call sheet include:

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings)

Alicia Edogamhe (Summertime)

Liraz Charhi (Tehran)

Rupert Penry-Jones (MI-5)

Eneko Sagardoy (Elite)

Gonçalo Almeida (Amor Amor)

Kyshan Wilson (Viola)

Pepe Barroso (Neill Blomkamp’s upcoming Gran Turismo)

Tom Hughes

Sara Martins

Jojo Macari

Gabriella Pession

Dimitri Leonidas

Moe Hashim.

Is there a release date for the series?

The series is currently in production and there’s no official release date yet. But, per The Hollywood Reporter, a 2024 release date seems likely.