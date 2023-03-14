The sequel of the adaptation of Ariana Godoy’s novel ‘Through My Window’ is coming to Netflix this year. Here’s what you need to know about the project.

Netflix’s young adult sensation ‘Through My Window’ will release its sequel soon. The movie, which is based on the book of the same name by Ariana Godoy, stars Spanish actors Clara Galle and Julio Peña as Raquel and Ares, respectively.

The first follows the romance between these two classmates and neighbors. While they live next door to each other, their financial situations are completely different as Ares is rich and Raquel comes from a working class family.

Either way, the two of them find a way to put their differences aside (and toxic traits) and start a relationship. However, after the “happy ever after,” will their love survive college and long distance? Well, you have to watch the second film.

When is ‘Through My Window: Across The Sea’ coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that the highly-anticipated sequel will be released on June 23, 2023. Apart from Galle and Peña, the movie will also star Guillermo Lasheras as Raquel's friend Yoshi, as well as Eric Masip and Hugo Arbués as Ares' brothers Artemis and Apolo.

There are new cast members too, Andrea Chaparro, Ivan Lapadula and Carla Tous will join the franchise. However, their characters haven't been revealed. The story, on the other hand, will likely follow the events of the second book by Godoy, which is called ‘Through You.’

The young adult book series has become a global phenomenon after Godoy published her first work on Wattpad. It’s not the only book adaptation coming to Netflix, as the streamer is working on the highly anticipated film of ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid.