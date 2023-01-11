James Cameron is not only back with the Avatar sequel, but he will also release a remastered version of Titanic, one of the most exciting classics in the entertainment industry. Here, check out when it will be available in theaters.

Titanic is celebrating its 25th anniversary and the production company is set to release a new version of James Cameron's acclaimed classic, starring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. This was the director's last non-documentary film to be released before Avatar in 2009 and both were ranked as the highest grossing films of all time.

It's almost impossible not to know this epic love story, but just in case you've never seen it. The story portrays Jack, a young artist who wins a ticket to travel to America on the Titanic, the largest and safest ocean liner ever built. On board the ship he meets Rose, a high-class girl. The two fall in love despite the obstacles and never see what is about to happen.

The protagonists have been questioned more than once about an unknown that the film has left since its release. Did Jack really not fit on that table? According to Winslet, of course he did! However, DiCaprio has not given any statement or comment on that and has refused to do so over the years.

When will Titanic be re-released in theaters?

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of cinema's most iconic love stories, Paramount Pictures will release a new version over Valentine's Day weekend. So Titanic will return to the big screen in 4K, high-frame rate, HDR and remastered 3D on February 10, 2023. Get ready for another emotional and heartbreaking journey...

Not only is it one of the highest-grossing films in history, but it is currently in third place, behind only Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. In addition, after its release in 1997, it swept the Academy Awards at the time, winning a record 11 awards in total. Among them: