Titans was one of the last gems that DC Comics has released and will soon launch its long awaited finale. Here, check out how many episodes the fourth season will have.

The iconic DC series is coming to an end and Titans will soon premiere its fourth season, which has been confirmed as the last. Since 2018 it has starred Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop and other great actors, but now it's time to give it a big conclusion, adding new characters.

Jay Lycurgo is one of the latest additions to the cast and The Batman actor will be playing the new Robin (Tim Drake). In Robert Pattinson's movie, we saw how he gave life to a member of the subway gang who wears face paint. So it will not have any kind of relationship with the film directed by Matt Reeves.

Filming of the new installment began in February and concluded in September of last year. It is scheduled to arrive on HBO Max on November 3, 2023 and will be divided into two parts. In addition, the episodes will arrive gradually and will be added to the streaming platform's catalog on a weekly basis.

How many episodes will Titans Season 4 have?

The fourth and final season will have a total of 12 episodes, where we will see how they continue to deal with the consequences of the decisions they made after saving the city of Gotham.

Now, the protagonists of the series by Akiva Goldsman, Geoffs Johns and Greg Berlanti must resume their roles as superheroes and face what is one of the most complicated challenges so far.

Here, check the calendar for the next episodes:

Season 4 Part I

Episode 1 | Lex Luthor – Nov. 3

Episode 2 | Mother Mayhem – Nov. 3

Episode 3 | Jinx – Nov. 10

Episode 4 | Super Super Mart – Nov. 17

Episode 5 | Inside Man – Nov. 24

Episode 6 | Brother Blood – Dec. 1

Season 4 Part II

Episode 7 | TBA

Episode 8 | TBA

Episode 9 | TBA

Episode 10 | TBA

Episode 11 | TBA

Episode 12 | TBA