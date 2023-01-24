Andrea Riseborough earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress due to her role in the drama 'To Leslie.' Here, check out where you can stream this movie in the United States.

The 2023 Academy Awards nominations were announced and there were many surprises (as well as snubs!). One of them was Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress nomination for ‘To Leslie,’ a drama that had a very limited release last year.

The Irish actress competes against Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans). From them, Yeoh and Armas are also first-time Academy Awards nominees.

‘To Leslie’ was directed by Michael Morris and based on the semi-autobiographical experience of writer Ryan Binaco. The movie was released by Momentum Pictures in October, grossing a little over $27,000. Check out how to watch it.

Where to watch or stream ‘To Leslie’ in the US

The film follows an alcoholic woman, Leslie Rowlands, who wins $190,000 in a local lottery only to waste her winnings on alcohol and drugs, as she has been living on the streets and motels. However, her 20-year-old son James (Owen Teague) brings her to his home with the condition that she stops drinking.

You can buy or rent this film on video on demand platforms such as Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, and Roku. It's one of the lowest-grossing films ever to score an Oscar nomination, and it actually thrived thanks to mouth-to-mouth campaigning.

According to Deadline, celebrities such as Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett, Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Fonda, and more, held screenings and helped spread the word for Andrea Riseborough to be considered for the Academy Awards.