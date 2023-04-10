Tom Brady's off the field rumors have been more alive than ever. The former quarterback has been linked to Reese Witherspoon recently and now he has finally addressed those dating rumors.

Tom Brady decided to retire once the 2022 NFL season ended. The legendary quarterback won seven Super Bowl rings, but he wanted to spend more time with his family and that's why he said goodbye to football.

Tom Brady shares update on dating rumors with Reese Witherspoon

Brady's reps talked to People.com and confirmed that Tom is not in a relationship with Witherspoon. “The two have not even met," the source said.

This gossip was also denied from Witherspoon's side. According to E! News, the actress said that those rumors were "completely false", so she and Brady are not dating.