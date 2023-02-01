Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. The 45-year old legendary quarterback said goodbye after playing 22 seasons with an emotional video on social media. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me."

Though last year, in the exact same date, Tom Brady also confirmed he was gone, this time seems for good in 2023. Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He won six Super Bowls with New England and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become the greatest player ever.

Now, Veronika Rajek, a famous model who has been linked with Tom Brady after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, sent a very cryptic message just minutes after the quarterback posted the video announcing his retirement. Read here to find out all the details.

Veronika Rajek sends mysterious message after Tom Brady retires

Veronika Rajek shocked social media on December when she traveled to watch Tom Brady in a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. She wore Brady's jersey and said: "I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn't. Even his haters love him because they know he is the goat. Tom Brady, thank you for an amazing show."

That message sparked many rumours around Veronika Rajek and the possibility that she might be the new girlfriend of Tom Brady after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Since that moment on, Rajek kept posting a lot of messages supporting the former quarterback.

Whether it's a coincidence or not, Veronika Rajek posted an intriguing message just minutes after Tom Brady announced his retirement. Curiously, as in Brady's video, the model was also on a beach. Again, considering the situation, social media noticed this big detail.

"So hard to retire from beach days, so enjoy while they last" was the message of Veronika Rajek and many photos of her in Orchid Beach House as the supposed location. When a user replied in the answers that she was only there for the Tom Brady comments, the model surprisingly acknowledged her. "Free popcorn and chair for you" wrote Rajek adding an emoji of a face with tears of joy.