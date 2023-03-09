After Tom Brady's retirement, Veronika Rajek is back on the spotlight. Now, she's ready for a challenge not even achieved by Gisele Bündchen. Read here to check out the details.

Veronika Rajek shocked social media on December when she traveled to watch Tom Brady in a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. She wore Brady's jersey and said: "I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn't. Even his haters love him because they know he is the goat. Tom Brady, thank you for an amazing show."

That message sparked many rumors around Veronika Rajek and the possibility that she might be the new girlfriend of Tom Brady after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Since that moment on, Rajek kept posting a lot of messages supporting the former quarterback.

Now, just a few weeks after Tom Brady announced his retirement, Veronika Rajek spoke loud and clear. She wants to conquer a feat not even achieved by the quarterback's former wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Veronika Rajek ready for a feat not even achieved by Gisele Bündchen

Veronika Rajek is living one of the best moments in her career as a model. At 27-years old, she already has more than four million followers on Instagram. That's why, in an interview with The U.S. Sun considering her recent success, Rajek set a new professional goal not even achieved by Gisele Bündchen.

"My goal was always to be a Victoria's Secret model because I am 5ft 11ins, I am 57 kgs and I work really hard. My biggest dream now is to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. These days, they sometimes use people who I don't think play any sport. So, I think I can be a Sports Illustrated model. This is my goal and my dream and also just to carry on doing what I love and be a model. I don't know where I'll be in 10 years, but I hope I'll be a good, supportive mother and have a nice family."

So, the star from Slovakia couldn't become a Victoria Secret's model, but, she still dreams with the chance of being on the cover of the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. "Gisele (Bündchen) is one amazing woman and she inspired me. People compare us but I am not Gisele. I'm Veronika. I’m totally different. She is amazing. She is one of a kind. I love every post that she shares."