After Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, many fans wondered about his "alleged girlfriend" Veronika Rajek. However, the model is married to someone else. Here's what we know.

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, this time “for good,” with a video post on his social media today (Feb. 1, 2023). One of the first celebrities to seemingly react to the news was model Veronika Rajek, who has been romantically linked with the QB after his divorce with Gisele Bündchen.

Rajek’s link to Brady was a recent post on her Instagram feed in which the model expressed her admiration for the player, calling him “legend" and saying that “if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the goat.”

However, since his divorce with Bündchen, Brady has been low-key and he hasn’t been captured with anyone new. And that’s because Rajek is reportedly married with another athlete. Here, check out who her husband is.

Veronika Rajek’s husband: Everything we know about him

According to The Sun, the 26-year-old Slovakian model is married to Viktor Rajek, a bobsledder who competed at the 2006 Winter Olympics in the two-man and four-man events. They tied the knot on June 13, 2019. However, her Instagram post of the wedding has been removed from her account.

Per the reports, Viktor is 37 years old and owns a restaurant called Bier & Bierli in Vienna, Austria. However, per Yahoo Sports, she lives in Mexico, but she also splits her time between Los Angeles and Miami.

On the other hand, she recently appeared on the Pillow Talk podcast and discuss dating, which has opened the speculation over her marital status. She said that she likes tall guys and no tattoos, while also aknolewdging that guys are "scared of her" because they put her in a box.

Neither her or Brady have confirmed or deny the rumors. But she seems to be enjoying the attention, acknowledging a comment from an Instagram user who said she “was only there for the Tom Brady comments.” The model replied: "Free popcorn and chair for you," adding an emoji of a face with tears of joy.