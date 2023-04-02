After Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, the former quarterback could be dating a famous actress.

A few months ago, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. The 45-year old legendary quarterback said goodbye after playing 22 seasons with an emotional video on social media. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me."

That 2022 season was very complicated for him on and off the field, especially after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. Brady married the Brazilian model on 2009 and they have two children: Benjamin Rein Brady and Vivian Lake Brady.

In fact, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele Bundchen denied the rumors which pointed out the main reason for the divorce was the constant desire from the quarterback to keep playing in the NFL. Now, Tom Brady might be ready for a new chapter in his life with a very famous actress.

Reese Witherspoon could be Tom Brady's new girlfriend

The new rumor is that Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon might be dating. After the former quarterback was linked with names such as Veronika Rajek, the famous actress could be his new girlfriend.

A few days ago, after 12 years of marriage, Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce from husband Jim Toth. The 47-year old actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the main argument of the separation.

The rumor started when DeuxMoi received information from an anonymous tipster claiming an "A-list actress who just announced her divorce is newly dating an A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced." For social media, the match had been made. Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady.

DeuxMoi is a pseudonymous Instagram account which publishes celebrity gossip. It has almost 2 million followers and people report to it their encounters with celebrities. For example, this new rumor of Tom Brady dating Reese Witherspoon. If this is true or not, only future will tell. However, the timing is very coincidental.