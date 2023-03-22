Tom Cruise is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest stars on the planet. But, despite that, his personal life is still a mystery, and many people want to know more about his relationship with his teenage daughter Suri.

Suri was born in April 2006, when Cruise and Holmes were still boyfriend and girlfriend.

Suri was born in April 2006, when Cruise and Holmes were still boyfriend and girlfriend. They couple tied the knot that same year but they ended their relationship in 2011, and per reports, the split was the start of a fallout between daughter and father.

Also, it’s known that Cruise is part of the church of Scientology, which has been defined as a “cult” for people who have left the organization and which is tied to several controversies, and this has also taken part in his estranged relationship with his daughter.

Do Tom Cruise and Suri speak?

According to a recent report from Page Six, Cruise “continues to be estranged from his daughter.” According to a source, the 60 year old star “has not seen the 16-year-old in a very long time and is not a part of her life.”

The outlet reports that the “Mission Impossible” star confessed during a 2012 defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media (which was later settled) that after a divorce “things change” and that it wasn’t “an ideal situation” regarding his relationship with his daughter.

During a deposition for that same suit, he was asked whether Holmes had left him “in part to protect Suri from Scientology,” and he responded at the time, “That was one of the assertions, yes.”

How much does Tom Cruise pay in child support?

Per the Daily Mail, after the divorce, Holmes was given “sole custody” of Suri, and according to the divorce documents, Tom “agreed to pay Katie $400,000 a year until Suri turned 18 years old.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that Suri is thinking about studying fashion in New York City, per a source close to her mother. However, while she “has sent some applications out,” his father is still absent from her life.