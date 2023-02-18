Tom Hanks is one of the greatest fans for Aston Villa. The actor's reactions were just amazing in the game against Arsenal.

The race for the Premier League is on with Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United all with huge chances to claim the title. That's why this Saturday's game between the Gunners and Aston Villa had major implications.

Just a few days ago, Arsenal lost at home 3-1 against Manchester City. So, there was no margin of error for Mikel Arteta's team during his visit to Villa Park. All that advntage in the standings had suddenly disappeared.

Considering the importance of the match in the Premier League, Aston Villa had the visit of one of their best fans: Tom Hanks. The extraordinary actor stole the show with his amazing reactions celebrating goals in the incredible game.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Tom Hanks incredible reaction

Arsenal won 4-2 over Aston Villa in a match for the ages at Villa Park. The home team had a 2-1 advantage, but the Gunners came back scoring their last two goals in stoppage time. Arsenal's third goal scored by Jorginho was just extraordinary even with a spectacular effort by famous goalkeeper from Argentina, Emiliano Martinez.

Even in defeat, Tom Hanks had a great time watching Aston Villa. His reaction to the first goal scored by Ollie Watkins has amazed thousands of fans around the world. It was definitely one of his best performances ever.

A few years ago, Tom Hanks gave a memorable explanation about why he supports Aston Villa. "I began to root for Aston Villa because the name sounded like a little vacation destination. With swimming pools and a spa and a little villa that overlooked the port of Aston. And I will go and visit Aston Villa as soon as I can control my time and space. I love the claret and the blue."